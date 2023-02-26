The Warrnambool Racing Club is searching for the "greatest jumper".
Ahead of the May Racing Carnival, the club has launched a tongue-in-cheek marketing campaign.
Club marketing and sponsorships manager Luke Aggett said it made sense for the event, which attracted the 'greatest jumpers' to extend this reach.
In addition to the talented jumps jockeys, organisers hope to see social media and the track filled with a sea of "amazing jumpers".
Purnim's Marilyn Homan has jumped out of the gate and taken an early lead.
Seasoned race-callers believe she will be hard to beat.
After hearing about the search, Mrs Homan contacted The Standard to reveal she had a contender.
The vintage piece (circa 1990s) is navy and features two race horses on the front.
It's had a number of starts at race meets across the nation, including the May Racing Carnival.
Mrs Homan is the wife of the late horse trainer Peter Homan.
He knew a winner when he saw one and it appears he passed on a few tricks of the trade to Mrs Homan.
The club is in the process of designing a jumper ahead of the carnival, but in the meantime people are encouraged to don their favourite jumper and promote the event on their social media with the hashtag #amazingjumpers
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
