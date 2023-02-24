Talented dual athlete Emily Saffin is striving to cement herself in North Warrnambool Eagles' open netball team in 2023.
Saffin, who turns 17 next week, said she was feeling strong ahead of the Hampden league season, which she hopes to spend permanently in the top-grade competition.
Saffin, who started at the Eagles in under 12s, was a main fixture in goals in the 17 and under and division one teams in 2022, making occasional appearances in open.
She has been working hard on becoming a midcourt option for an Eagles side which loses defenders Rachael Batten and Jordyn Murphy to retirement.
I'm feeling really strong and ready for the season.- Emily Saffin
"It's definitely something I'm striving to do and working hard to get that spot in open," Saffin said. "It's a challenge because there are so many good girls coming up here but I'm working really hard to take that on."
Saffin said she had focused on her speed and agility throughout pre-season, along with working on her midcourt game.
"Just that ability to move around and be quick," she said.
The Brauer College student is excited to learn from and work alongside first-year Eagles coach and experienced midcourter Maddison Vardy, as well as her teammates, this year.
"Maddie's another level, her leadership's incredible and she's so supportive," Saffin said. "It's a really experience group, Maisie (Barlow) coming into the group this year, there is a lot of people to look up to and get help from.
"They're all striving to make you a better player. It's a really good group of girls to be around."
The teenager balances basketball commitments with her netball endeavours year-round, as she rises up the ranks of Warrnambool Mermaids' basketball program.
Saffin featured in nine games during the 2022-23 Country Basketball League, while she wrapped up her under 18 squad season at the junior country championships in Bendigo last week.
She admits a silver medal was a bitter-sweet ending to the two-day tournament, which was "fun, yet heartbreaking to lose the grand final".
She now shifts her focus to working with the Mermaids ahead of their 2023 Big V campaign.
As for the Eagles' chances this year, Saffin is bullish as the club strives to better its semi-final appearance of 2022.
"Last week at training, we had a practice match against Russells Creek, and I was on the court looking at the team and I thought this is going to be good, I have a real strong feeling about this season," Saffin said.
"I'm super excited to see it come to life."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
