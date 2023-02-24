Allansford-Panmure coach Kyall Timms believes his team's focus on finding ways to contribute will put it in good stead to play finals next month.
The Gators sit third on Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's division one ladder ahead of the penultimate home-and-away round, with only one game separating second through seventh.
Timms said the Gators would take confidence into their final two games, starting with Nestles on Saturday, but were under no illusion of the possibility of missing finals if they lose both matches.
"Every game is an elimination final essentially," he said. "We respect Nestles, they've had a great year but we're confident in our processes and how we play our cricket."
Timms described his team as one which didn't rely on one person's performance.
"We focus on 11, 12 players contributing," he said. "You don't need to be a standout but as long as we're all contributing, we're bowling in partnerships, we're getting those 20-run batting partnerships... that's the biggest approach we've done this year."
The Gators have tweaked their batting order slightly, with Noah Greene (30 off 62 balls last round) coming back into the side and batting fourth.
One player impressing this season is Kade Parker, who is in his second year at the Gators. Timms told The Standard pre-season Parker was a player who could take the next step and the Alvie-based cricketer has delivered, lifting his average run rate in a new role opening the batting with Daniel Meade.
A 89-run innings last round lifted Parker into the competition's top-10 run-scorers with 279.
"For a kid in his second year of division one cricket in this league, he's been super impressive," Timms said. "We've promoted him to the opening spot and that's mainly due to one-day cricket, he does like to score and he does have a good, solid technique.
"He has had his hits and misses but that's the nature of cricket. He's got a great eye and backs himself in."
Allansford-Panmure hosts Nestles at Uebergang Oval on Saturday from 12.30pm.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.