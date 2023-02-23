MELBOURNE Cup-winning trainer Ciaron Maher hopes the addition of blinkers to Steel City's racing gear will help the two-year-old win the $2 million Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.
Maher has called on the services of world-class jockey Blake Shinn to ride Steel City in Victoria's richest two-year-old race.
The Winslow training export revealed to The Standard he booked Shinn for the ride two weeks ago.
"I wanted to lock a jockey in early for the ride on Steel City," Maher said.
"Blake jumped at the chance to ride her in the Diamond. He came down to Cranbourne to gallop Steel City over 800 metres last Saturday morning.
"Blake was very impressed with her work in the track gallop. He has watched the two videos of her runs and was impressed.
"I've watched Steel City's racing style in her two races and waited to the big day (Blue Diamond) before putting the blinkers on her.
"I'm confident the blinkers will help her focus on her racing. I think she's drawn ideally in gate five and will take up a forward spot in the field."
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, also saddles up Veecee in the Blue Diamond.
The colt has drawn barrier 14 which is some concern for Maher in the 16-horse field.
"Drawing out wide is not the best in the Blue Diamond," he said. "Veecee's racing pattern is to get out wide so it might not be too bad."
Ethan Brown is booked to ride Veecee who is a $19 chance in the early betting markets while Steel City is rated a $4.40 hope to win the two-year-old feature.
