Nurse educator brings advanced injectable services to Warrnambool

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 5 2023 - 9:08am, first published 8:00am
Sally Coffey has launched Specialist Facial Aesthetics on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

An advanced nurse educator has opened a new injectable clinic in Warrnambool, offering services that were previously only available hundreds of kilometres away.

