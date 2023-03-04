An advanced nurse educator has opened a new injectable clinic in Warrnambool, offering services that were previously only available hundreds of kilometres away.
Sally Coffey has launched Specialist Facial Aesthetics on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade.
The Port Fairy woman returns to the south-west on a permanent basis after more than a decade in Melbourne and Sydney.
She brings with her a wealth of knowledge, having previously worked as a theatre/dermatology nurse and clinical specialist.
Ms Coffey was a clinical trainer for a major pharmaceutical company in Sydney, training nurses and doctors on how to inject Botox and fillers.
She now offers her south-west clientele advanced services that were previously unavailable in the region, forcing residents to travel as far as Geelong and Melbourne.
Ms Coffey said advanced areas included corrective work post injury, rebalancing facial deformities, jawline, nasolabial folds, marionette lines, temple hollowing and tear troughs.
She said she would also soon offer bio-remodelling, an "all-over rejuvenation for skin re-hydration and smoothing", as well as a non-invasive treatment that lifts and tightens.
Ms Coffey, who will continue to provide statewide education as an advanced injector trainer, said her experience allowed her to have the "deepest possible understanding" of the services she provided.
"When you're a trainer, you have to know every single detail of the face and understand every aspect of facial anatomy. If someone asks you a question, you need to be able to answer it correctly" she said.
She said it also meant her finger was always on the pulse of the injectable industry.
"I'm always across what is happening and can offer the new services and techniques as they arise," Ms Coffey said.
She said injectables were no longer taboo when compared to a decade ago.
"Society in general is a lot more accepting of injectables, the range of services is extensive and it gives people back their confidence" she said.
Specialist Facial Aesthetics is located at the rear of 377 Raglan Parade.
