Seaside living at its best | House of the Week

Are you looking for something a little different? This truly unique, one-of-a-kind beach house is located in Victoria's best-kept secret, the last coastal town on the Great Ocean Road.
The Peterborough property has incredible views to the north, overlooking Curdies River and estuary, with adjoining farmland providing absolute serenity.
You'll be able to sit back, relax, and take in the views on the deck, enjoying a cold drink and a barbecue with your family and friends.
The house is the epitome of the saying, 'good things come in small packages'. The interior of the property has a superb open plan kitchen/living and dining area, all opening on the north and east-facing deck. It has stunning cathedral ceilings, a feature timber staircase and polished concrete floors.
The use of modern materials and a nautical-inspired colour palette sits right at home in this coastal location.
Downstairs is a guest bedroom, central bathroom, two separate toilets and a large laundry. Upstairs are two bedrooms (in an open space), with views to the north as far as you can see.
Outside is a shower for when you return from the beach, and an excellent yard for a cricket match - or perhaps room for a shed if needed.
Peterborough is a tiny coastal town on the western shore of the Curdies River estuary. The seaside hamlet really one of South West Victoria's best kept secrets, and has some of the best fishing, diving, surfing and walking track's to be found, with the ability to discover the Hinterlands with ease.
It is located on the Great Ocean Road between Port Campbell (13 kilometres to the east), Warrnambool (52 kilometres to the west) and Timboon (21 kilometres to the north).
The main attractions in the area also make this location a tempting place to call home. Surrounded by coastal parklands, to the west is the Bay of Islands Coastal Park, which extends for 32 kilometres from Peterborough to Lake Gillear, eight kilometres east of Warrnambool.
To the east is Port Campbell National Park, which extends from Curdies Inlet to Point Ronald at Princetown.
