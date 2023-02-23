The Standard

10 Antares Street, Peterborough | Seaside living at its best

By House of the Week
Updated February 24 2023 - 9:54am, first published 8:30am
Seaside living at its best | House of the Week
  • 10 Antares Street, Peterborough
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1
  • $800,000 - $850,000
  • Agency: Falk & Co - Warrnambool
  • Agents: David Falk on 0407 878 213 and Pia Falk on 0417 153 961
  • Inspect: By appointment

Are you looking for something a little different? This truly unique, one-of-a-kind beach house is located in Victoria's best-kept secret, the last coastal town on the Great Ocean Road.

