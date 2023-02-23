The Standard
Man transported to hospital after becoming trapped on rocks

Updated February 23 2023 - 9:23pm, first published 8:25pm
Victoria Police's HEMS4 air ambulance and Portland Coast Guard work together to free two men from their boat at Henty Bay on February 23. Picture by Allen McCauley

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital after his boat capsized near Portland on Thursday afternoon.

