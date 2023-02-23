A man in his 80s was taken to hospital after his boat capsized near Portland on Thursday afternoon.
A Portland police spokesman said officers were called to Henty Bay about 1.30pm on February 23.
He said the small fishing vessel had two occupants, who had travelled from Hamilton.
"They had some engine failure which resulted in being adrift on Henty Bay," the spokesman said.
"It's fortunate there was a north-easterly wind that was pushing them back to land, but they didn't have control of where they would end up.
"They ended up on a high unstable cliff area and extremely rocky beach."
The spokesman said the vessel became snagged on rocks.
"The tide was coming in so the weather conditions weren't making life easy," the spokesman said.
He said police on the ground helped get the men onto a small dry area of rocky beach, which had rocks the size of basketballs.
"They were stuck there and were exhausted from the stress of it all and it was super hot," he said.
The spokesman said police decided to use a multi-agency approach for the rescue.
The State Emergency Service, Ambulance Victoria, Fire Rescue Victoria, Country Fire Authority, Surf Life Saving Victoria and Portland Coast Guard assisted police.
The spokesman said Victoria Police's search and rescue team and water police squad in Melbourne helped co-ordinate the rescue.
"We decided to utilise Ambulance Victoria's HEMS4 air ambulance from Warrnambool," the spokesman said.
"They extracted one of the men," he said.
"The second man was extricated by the life saving club in their inflatable vessel that transferred them to the coast guard vessel, which took them back to the harbour.
The spokesman said the multi-agency approach resulted in a successful outcome.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said a man in his 80s was transported to Portland hospital in a stable condition.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
