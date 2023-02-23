The SES and Warrnambool City Council staff worked together to clear fallen Norfolk branches from the road on Timor Street on Thursday afternoon.
The State Emergency Services were called to clear away branches blocking the road in the city about 7pm on February 23.
Warrnambool SES Unit controller Stephen Bakker said no-one was walking past when the branches fell and it was clear of any homes or businesses.
"The tree has dropped a few branches and landed on the road," Mr Bakker said.
"It was called in by someone, the police responded and we turned up to chop it up and get it off the road.
"Warrnambool City Council workers also attended to clean up the debris."
Mr Bakker said it was a timely reminder to be wary of falling trees and branches.
"It doesn't have to be windy," he said.
Police assisted with traffic management.
There are no longer any detours in place.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.