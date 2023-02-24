The sunflower season is in full swing in Hamilton, with people travelling from far and wide for a dose of happiness.
Siblings Madi and Jacko Whyte at Western District Sunflowers are open from 10am-2pm on weekends to pick your own sunflowers.
"I think it's good for everyone," Mr Whyte said.
"Just to have one more thing to do on the weekend."
Ten percent of their earnings are donated to Western District Health Service, with 500 flowers having already gone to aged care patients this year.
Mr Whyte said they've had a strong sunflower season.
"We've had great weather, it's a good summer this year and I think people love just getting in the car and being able to get out and see something like this," he told The Standard.
"People come from South Australia for the afternoon and go to the Grampians afterwards."
Ms Whyte said it was an activity for all ages and abilities.
"There's been a lot of feedback about there not being many things for young families or people with disabilities to do around the area," she said.
"So this is a good activity that's pretty inclusive for everyone."
The farm's front paddock was transformed into a sea of colour this time last year when Mr Whyte decided "it'd be a cool thing to do".
Now in their second year of business, Western District Sunflowers are seeing considerable success.
"Every weekend we get 100 or so people," Mr Whyte said.
"A lot of people from out of town come through the gates, it's good to see it."
While this crop was planted in early November, Ms Whyte said the sunflowers were now in peak season.
"This is the third week that they've been flowering," she said.
"So depending on the weather they should be good for another month."
The sunflowers are $2 each or 30 for $50 until the end of the season in March.
