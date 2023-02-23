The Country Fire Authority are on the scene of a scrub fire on the Hamilton Highway between Darlington and Derrinallum.
A CFA spokeswoman said it was notified of the fire about 3pm on Thursday, February 23.
"It's a grass and scrub fire that is spreading south," the spokeswoman said.
"We currently have seven appliances on the scene and further six are on route."
The fire was marked under control on the Emergency app about 40 minutes later.
More to come.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
