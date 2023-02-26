Michael Roosa is a bit of an adrenalin junkie.
He loves fast cars, adventure parks and getting up close with wildlife.
Sadly, his passions were put on hold for about 18 months due to his battle with a rare form of leukaemia.
Michael 21, who lives in Greenwald between Dartmoor and Heywood, was diagnosed with T-ALL after suffering from a sore neck.
His father Chris Roosa noticed a lump on his son's neck and subsequent tests uncovered he was battling from the deadly form of cancer.
Michael spent 18 months in and out of hospital.
He underwent chemotherapy, which made him incredibly ill and he was away from family members for long periods of time.
Doctors were delighted to discover he was in remission.
However, this was short lived.
Doctors have now told Michael, who also has Aspbergers syndrome and autism, the cancer has returned and he has no further treatment options.
Chris said it was heartbreaking to have to tell his son that his days on earth were limited.
"He's home now," Mr Roosa said.
"Michael didn't want to spend any more time in hospital."
Chris said his son had prepared a bucket list and the family was determined to help him tick off as many items as possible.
One of the first is a trip to Queensland to allow Michael to visit the theme parks and Australia Zoo.
Michael wrote a wish letter outlining his bucket list.
A ride in a V8 Super Car and a visit to LEGO World are also included.
He wrote about wanting to spend time with his parents and siblings Jamie and Corey.
Michael said he would also like to travel to Tasmania to visit family.
"These things are important to me to experience as a family at least once for my enjoyment and the memories for my family, as we have never been able to do these things as a family before," Michael wrote.
"I just hope that I have enough time left to do as many of these things as possible with as much help as we can get for me to be able to do these things."
A MyCause page set up by the family has raised almost $4000.
Chris said the family had been overwhelmed by the generosity of community members.
"We've been blown away," he said.
"Every donation and every bit of support we get just makes it easier for us to be able to do these things with him."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.