Motorists are speeding through Noorat, prompting fears a pedestrian will be hit and killed.
Freddie Wagner, who lives in Noorat with his two sons, said motorists were ignoring the speed limits in the town and putting residents at risk.
The primary school has a 40km/h speed limit on McKinnons Bridge Road before and after school but Mr Wagner said motorists often ignore this.
"We're seeing a lot of commercial and domestic vehicles come through the town," Mr Wagner said.
Vehicles also flout the 40km/h limit on Factory Lane, which is where many students cross to get to and from the school.
"Vehicles come ploughing down the road at 60 to 80km/h - sometimes faster," Mr Wagner said.
He said the town needed a permanent pedestrian crossing on McKinnons Bridge Road.
"The school and locals have been campaigning for locals to improve safety," Mr Wagner said.
"We need a permanent pedestrian crossing here."
Mr Wagner said his sons travelled to a special school on a bus and he had witnessed near motorists having near misses with students getting on and off the bus.
"It's getting quite scary," he said.
"I stand at the gate and on Monday morning I saw a vehicle come tearing down the road and nearly crash into the back of the bus."
Mr Wagner said he feared someone would be seriously injured or killed.
"I'm worried that it's only a matter of time before I hear sirens instead of the screeching of tyres and there will be a fatal."
A Department of Transport spokesman said school crossings and school speed zones were in place to help keep students safe and were designed to encourage motorists to slow down."
"We work closely with local councils across the state to assess safety and Noorat was recently assessed as having appropriate infrastructure in place," the spokesman said.
"We remind all drivers follow the speed limit, take extra care when driving around schools and stop for students using the crossing."
It's understood the assessment found there was sufficient sight distance for motorists and good on-street parking on McKinnons Bridge Road.
Mr Wagner's plea for safety upgrades comes days after an accident at a notorious intersection near Warrnambool College and Emmanuel College.
A car and a B-double fuel tanker collided at the intersection of Hider Street and Raglan Parade. Donna Monaghan wants a school zone between Jamieson Street and Hopetoun Road on Raglan Parade.
