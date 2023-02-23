WARRNAMBOOL Kart Club is encouraging anyone interested in taking up the sport to test themselves at a come-and-try day.
It will host a club day at its Lake Gillear-based circuit on Sunday before welcoming newcomers - both children and adults - to get behind the driver's seat.
New club president Blair Greene said go karts - the sport where many Formula 1 or sprintcar drivers get their starts - catered for all age groups and abilities.
"Our track is open all year round - rain, hail or shine we can use it," he said.
Greene said it was important to welcome drivers for clubs days.
"We haven't had a club day for nearly 12 months," he said.
"We have a heap of young kids involved at the moment.
"We have 10 or 12 kids from seven to 12."
Greene said the club was working towards one of its biggest meetings of the year.
"We have a (Victorian Country) series (round) in June where we have 200 to 250 karts coming," he said.
The club day will start at 10am on Sunday with 11 classes with age groups as young as seven to adults.
"One of our biggest fields is the cadets from ages nine to 12," he said.
The come-and-try sessions will start at 2pm with four karts - two juniors and two adults - available to drive.
Greene encouraged anyone interested in taking part to contact the club via its Facebook page so it can allocate times.
"The two senior karts will be on the track at one time and the two junior karts will be on the track at the one time," he said.
