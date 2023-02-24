The Standard
Port Fairy mourning loss of kind soul Jennifer Buchanan

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated February 24 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:00pm
Jennifer Buchanan's smile lit up every room.

Port Fairy recently lost a generous and caring woman who lived life to the full.

