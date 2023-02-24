Port Fairy recently lost a generous and caring woman who lived life to the full.
Jennifer Buchanan died last week after a short battle with leukaemia.
Her compassion and love of learning inspired her to become a teacher.
After growing up in Hamilton, she graduated from Monash University in 1977 and began her teaching career at Casterton.
In later years she taught at schools at Sunbury, Rochester and Brauer College in Warrnambool.
She would often lend an ear to students, encouraging them and her children to pursue their dreams.
Mrs Buchanan had a love of literature and public speaking and inspired others with this passion.
She also loved travelling and visited Italy, France, Germany, Russia and Burma.
Her love of learning saw her live in Florence while studying Italian and Paris while studying French on a solo trip in 1980.
Mrs Buchanan is survived by her husband Paul, who she married in 1990 and their children Nicholas, Alice and Meghan.
Mrs Buchanan loved the town and community of Port Fairy where she lived for 36 years.
She was one of the first directors of Port Fairy's Community House and she was a committee member for the town's kinder for many years.
She was also involved with the town's safe house program and meals on wheels.
Mrs Buchanan was a member of the Belfast Aquatics committee for nine years.
Her selfless nature meant she often worked behind the scenes on fund-raisers and events for these groups and the Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club.
Mrs Buchanan retired from teaching in 2015 and became a civil celebrant.
Her compassionate nature made her the perfect person to guide people through their happiest and most difficult days.
Mrs Buchanan loved living near the beach.
She loved her house and garden and valued spending time with her beloved family above all else.
Mr Buchanan said he would remember his wife as a beautiful woman who was loving, clever, compassionate, caring, generous, gracious and selfless.
Members of the Port Fairy community are mourning the loss of one of their best.
A post on the Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club's Facebook page paid tribute to Mrs Buchanan.
"Jen's gentle and caring nature along with her beautiful smile will be greatly missed by all," the heartfelt post states.
Family and friends will celebrate her life on Sunday at the Port Fairy Yacht Club from 12.30pm.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.