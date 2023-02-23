The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool man refused chance to appeal jail sentence after milk bar attack

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man refused chance to appeal jail sentence after brutal assault

The Supreme Court of Appeal has refused a Warrnambool man's fight to overturn an eight-year jail sentence handed down after he beat another man in an unprovoked attack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.