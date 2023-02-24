A Warrnambool mum says a notorious intersection is "ripe for a fatality" and she is continuing the fight to have a school zone introduced.
Donna Monaghan said a crash between a car and a B-double fuel tanker on Wednesday further highlighted how dangerous the Hider Street-Raglan Parade intersection was for pedestrians.
Ms Monaghan launched the Walk Don't Run campaign in mid-2021, calling for a school zone on Raglan Parade, between Jamieson Street and Hopetoun Road - a stretch of road encompassing Emmanuel College and Warrnambool Primary School.
She described the 20 minutes in both the morning and afternoon during school pick-up and drop-off times as "hellish" and said the Ardlie/Hider streets intersection with Raglan Parade was "manic" at these times.
It was during this drop-off time when Wednesday's crash occurred. Ms Monaghan said two Emmanuel students crossed the road two minutes before and it could have been a very different outcome.
The city council has confirmed it is investigating the possibility of a school crossing there.
"It is manic," Ms Monaghan said. "There are people driving and making dangerous choices. Then we're faced with children crossing the road and they're making risky decisions. People are always in a hurry to get somewhere. It's so ripe for a fatality at the corner.
"Until you actually walk across that highway at peak times you can't understand how dangerous it is from a pedestrian point of view. You literally have to run across the road.
"We can't have our youngest community who we should be protecting exposed to that traffic environment."
She said it would also encourage parents to allow their children to walk, slow traffic and reduce the number of cars in the area.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.