The past week has seen some pretty good conditions for all types of fishing but it's the offshore guys who have been taking advantage of these conditions.
Tuna thick enough you can walk on them and bag outs on snapper in quick succession has got them up and about.
The Mako madness has continued with more shark landed close to shore while fishing for snapper and gummies.
James Porter headed out on Tuesday from Port Fairy in search of a gummy or two.
Even before he was anchored, he had a Mako swimming around his area so he berleyed up and got a bait set. Before he knew it the shark had taken the bait and he had a very tasty feed of fresh Mako in the boat.
It doesn't always happen like this but isn't the first time it's been done so quickly.
James also got his two gummies and was back at the ramp before lunch time.
The standout bait recently for all the bottom species has been fresh Barracouta caught out there.
Over the past couple of weeks they have been giving everyone a hard time chewing rigs off so it's great to use them for good when you land one.
Being a soft flesh, simply cutting small steaks and placing the hook through once is all you need to do.
When using circle hooks it is vital that you have the hook point exposed to allow the hook to easily roll into the jaw and engage properly.
Fishing your reels in gear with enough drag that when the fish takes the bait the hook can penetrate but light enough that they can pull drag once hooked up is the way to go with circles.
Holding onto your rod and trying to set the hook that way will only leave you frustrated and missing bites so sit back and relax until they bury the rod tip.
The tuna offshore are in full flight now with massive schools of fish ranging from 10-20 kilograms being landed quite regularly now after a slow start.
The early mornings and late afternoons have been the best times to target them due to their spooky nature.
Ray and Brandon Dorman helped Shona Bentley land her first tuna last week out off Portland.
Trolling small skirts and divers was the key to their success was a keen eye looking for the subtle changes in water that gave them away.
Closer to home and Port Fairy is also alive and well with bluefin with some massive schools making their way in close around the usual haunts such as the water tower, the lighthouse and Lady Julia Percy Island.
Beginning your search in 30 metres of water and working your way out until you find where they are holding.
Zerek Speed Donkeys have again been a great choice of diving hard bodies along with the ever faithful Halco Lazer Pro's in the King Brown colour.
If you're not after a pelagic or a shark but still want your saltwater fix then try your luck at the King George Whiting which have been prevalent lately both at Warrnambool, Killarney and Port Fairy.
The Hopkins has again been the standout estuary in the district for big bream with some more crackers landed by both lure casters and bait anglers.
Flynn Collins yet again topped his personal best bream with a 41cm bream under the bridge while fishing in Warrnambool and District Angling Club's Friday Night Flick competition last week.
Not only was it his biggest catch but it was also the biggest for the competition which earned him some nice pocket money.
Using unweighted crabs has been a killer technique for years and at present is the go to again.
Lewis Holland and Jess Lane have also been smacking some good bream just from the bank on unweighted crab cast around promising looking structures.
Using this technique needs a change of thought for your main line and leader because if you go too light you'll just get towed home and come up empty handed due to the structure they hold in.
I wouldn't be using any lighter than 6lb fluorocarbon while using crabs and would even just fish a 8-12lb mono main line instead of braid.
Sometimes having that bit extra stretch that mono gives you can act like a bungy chord and help you heave them out of the tight, gnarly structure.
It seems as though there are fish spread right through the system with fish caught from Toorum Stones all the way down to the mouth of the estuary.
Tom Pemberton has been getting some cracking fish on live yabbies just off the drop offs of these shell filled bottoms.
The Glenelg River threw up a curve ball for the Allansford and District Angling Club which held a monthly competition.
There was a very strong current that was flowing out most of the day which might have been due to a flow from the Rocklands being let go but it made for some hard fishing conditions.
The boat that tamed the conditions was Isaac Primmer and Sinead Rentsch who landed their best 10 fish for 9.831kg.
Isaac scored the heaviest fish with a bream of 1.135kg.
Sinead also took out the women's section with a 1.011kg bream.
Jett Fleming continued his solid form with a 1.046kg bream taking out the junior section.
Aiden Gordon caught a solid 1.070kg perch that seen him take out the heaviest other prize.
Warrnambool and District Angling Club is holding its annual Easter Fishing Classic but this year there's a great prize up for grabs just for entering.
Thanks to Richardson Marine the club will be giving away a Anglapro 354 Core, Suzuki 9.9hp 4 stroke outboard, Easytow Trailer and Garmin sounder just for entering the fishing competition.
Fishing boundaries will be from the Fitzroy River in the west and the Curdies River in the east and all waterways in between.
