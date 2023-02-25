A humble lifeboat used to rescue nearly 20 people from a shipwreck near Portland more than 150 years ago has been heritage listed.
Tucked away in the corner of the Portland Maritime Discovery Centre lies one of the oldest surviving shore-based lifeboats in Australia.
Captained by James Fawthrop, the lifeboat was used to rescue 19 people found clinging to rocks for eight days after the SS Admella came to grief on the southern coastline of South Australia in 1859.
A total of 89 people aboard the passenger steamship died when it struck Carpenters Reef, breaking up within 15 minutes.
Collection management coordinator Agostina Hawkins said she was thrilled the iconic piece of local history had been added to the Victorian Heritage Register by the Heritage Council of Victoria.
"The Portland Lifeboat and several other key pieces in Glenelg's Cultural Collection, showcase that Portland is a site of historical importance for the state," she said.
"We're thrilled about the inclusion of the Lifeboat on the Victorian Heritage Register. We look forward to sharing this exciting news with the community with a series of activities planned to take place later this year to celebrate the Lifeboat's recognition."
Arts and culture manager Lauren van Katwyk said the new recognition would help maintain the exhibit.
'We welcome the recognition of Portland's lifeboat as holding state significance," she said.
"It has played an important part in the history of Portland and its maritime heritage, and this listing will help ensure that it is kept and maintained for future generations to enjoy."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
