Lifeboat in Portland Maritime Discovery Centre gains heritage listing

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 26 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
A humble lifeboat used to rescue nearly 20 people from a shipwreck near Portland more than 150 years ago has been heritage listed.

