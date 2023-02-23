The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Corangamite Shire Council to soon begin planning for pre-prep rollout

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While still early, Corangamite Shire Council will soon begin planning for the rollout of pre-kinder in 2026.

Corangamite Shire will be the first south-west local government area to roll out the state government's pre-prep education reforms, with extensive planning expected to begin in the coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.