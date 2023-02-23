Corangamite Shire will be the first south-west local government area to roll out the state government's pre-prep education reforms, with extensive planning expected to begin in the coming months.
Under the Victorian government's Best Start, Best Life early childhood education reform, four-year-old kindergarten would transition to a new pre-prep program across the next decade from 2025. Funded kindergarten hours would double from 15 to 30 hours a week.
The changes - which would save families up to $2500 per year, per child - would be delivered through sessional kindergartens and long-day-care centres and are expected to arrive in Corangamite Shire in 2026, the Glenelg, Moyne and Southern Grampians shires in 2027 and finally Warrnambool City Council in 2028.
IN OTHER NEWS
Corangamite Shire Council manager of community services Katie Hearn said while still early, the "welcome" move would help families across the shire.
"With the reform roll out schedule only recently announced in the last few weeks, we are not yet in a position to provide detail given we have only recently commenced the 2023 education and care year," she said.
"We do however welcome the introduction of additional play based education and care for children and will work with the Department of Education & Training to support the reforms so Corangamite families can benefit.
"We are in our third year of providing 15 hours of education and care for three-year-olds in the kinder settings and will look to undertake extensive planning over the coming months.
"As a provider, we have already begun 'growing our own' educators and are hosting seven traineeships this year."
It comes as councillors voted to approve a near half-million-dollar renewal of a Camperdown day care facility "in need of urgent repair" in November in order to ease its growing wait list.
Upgrades to the McNicol Street Long Day Care facility would allow the centre to have its full licensed allocation of children on-site.
It was also revealed the facility had a waiting list of more than 50 children and the current house-style layout meant the number of children was capped at 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.