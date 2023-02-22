Port Fairy bowler Rob Fry has another trophy and another lifetime memory to add to his collection.
His team - the Broadwater Boys - included his grandsons Adam and Matt along with friend Scott Whythe and won the coveted Port Fairy barefoot bowls competition.
The Broadwater Boys were undefeated, winning all six games in the six-week competition.
Rob is a life member of the Port Fairy Club, was president from 2004-07 and has been a member for a record 64 years.
He is playing this season in the division three Saturday pennant team and boasts an A grade pennant flag.
Rob's grandson Adam gave an emotional speech as the cup was presented on Wednesday night.
"We have been trying to win this for years. Grandpa would have loved to finally take home the trophy to Grandma," he said.
Rob's wife Joy passed away in 2021.
Rob turns 96 in September and has no plans to retire from bowling.
The first round of finals saw three Warrnambool teams and one team from Dunkeld progress to the grand finals after some fierce competition.
In division one, Warrnambool Gold upset previously undefeated City Red by three shots in a close contest with Warrnambool winning two rinks to one.
City Red will meet Mortlake in the preliminary final at Warrnambool after Mortlake had a solid three-rink 25-shot win over City Gold in the first semi-final.
City Red won its previous encounter by eight shots at Mortlake in round 11 but Mortlake will be hoping to extend its recent form and cause an upset.
Warrnambool Red defeated top-of-ladder City White by a single shot in the division two second semi-final to assure itself a chance of defending its premiership from last year.
City White will do battle with City Blue under the dome after Blue's 15-shot victory over Warrnambool Green. White won its last clash in round 10 by 13 shots. Division three action saw top side Warrnambool White have a five-shot win against City Yellow in the second semi-final.
The first semi was more one-sided with Port Fairy Gold winning all three rinks in its 30-shot demolition of Lawn Tennis Green.
The preliminary final between City and Port will be at Koroit.
City Yellow will hold the mental edge having won by 17 shots in round 12.
Dunkeld showed good form to defeat Mortlake in division four's second semi-final.
They await the winner of Mortlake and City Orange, with the latter's late-season form spurt continuing by defeating Port Black in the first semi. Mortlake was the winner in round nine but on neutral ground at Lawn Tennis the preliminary final will be hard fought.
The grand finalists have been determined in all grades and participants and spectators are gearing up for a big day at Dennington on Tuesday.
Timboon was too strong for Koroit with wins by Arthur Finch and Peter Rowe's rinks more than covering Peter Ellis' lone Koroit victory. The grand final will be a second semi-final rematch between City Diamonds and Timboon.
Diamonds won the second semi on the back of big victories by Kevin Carlin and Bryan Sheehan, and with Dennington's surface similar in speed to Terang's they will start as favourites in the big one.
Division two will be an all-City affair with Rubies facing Pearls.
Rubies have been top of the ladder most of the year, while Pearls only just made the finals by defeating Timboon in the last round.
Pearls have had two big wins in the finals series and will be looking to cause an upset.
Division three will also be an all-City grand final between Emeralds and Zircon. These two have been the dominant teams all year and everything points to a close encounter.
City Topaz and Port Fairy Blue will face off in division four after Port defeated City Jade in the preliminary final.
Topaz won the second semi at Warrnambool but the faster surface at Dennington will suit them better on Tuesday.
Results from Camperdown Golf 60 and Over event:
Women's singles:
Julie Johnson (Winchelsea) lost to Julie Dosser (City Memorial) 16-21
Julie Dosser defeated Cheryl (Chick) Trotman (Balmoral) 21-20
Men's singles:
Stewart Trigg (Colac City) defeated Arthur Finch (Timboon) 21-13
Stewart Trigg defeated Mick Swan (Heywood) 21-12
Women's pairs:
V Hutchison, G Theodore (Colac City) def M Drennan, M O'Brien (City Memorial) forfeit; C Trotman, N Tinning (Balmoral) defeated V Hutchison, G Theodore 22-10
Men's pairs:
S Trigg, D Neal (Colac City) defeated K Bell K O'Keeffe (City Memorial) 13-11; S Trigg, D Neal defeated R Baker P Graham (Hamilton) 15-5
Results from Portland RSL:
Men's Champion of Champions:
Arthur Finch (Timboon) lost to Peter Merryful (Balmoral) 24- 25
Final: Luke Wright (Camperdown) defeated Peter Merryful 25-5
