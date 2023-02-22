The Standard

Bias on bowls: 96-year-old Port Fairy player Rob Fry wins tournament with grandsons

By George Draffen & Gerald Madden
Updated February 23 2023 - 10:13am, first published 9:46am
Rob Fry (second from left) with grandsons Adam, Matt and friend Scott Whythe after winning Port Fairy's barefoot bowls competition.

Port Fairy bowler Rob Fry has another trophy and another lifetime memory to add to his collection.

