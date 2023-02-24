Letters: 'Inefficient' health system disheartening - GP

Do hospitals need doctors and nurses or just well paid, inefficient management?
It's sad South West Healthcare doesn't seem to appreciate and try to keep specialists servicing Warrnambool.
But also puzzling that it doesn't bother to ask GPs if we want to continue to care for our patients for the derisory $39.75 "plus $27.85 divided by the number of patients seen, up to a maximum of six patients".
I was so disheartened to receive our receptionist's message about my patient's iron infusion being cancelled because I didn't have admitting rights at South West Healthcare for almost one year.
So sad and disrespectful that nobody told me about it, so I don't waste my time writing admission papers which could not be used!
It seems there is a general lack of understanding about the costs involved in running a private practice, the low cost-effectiveness of private general practice and difficulty in maintaining profitability of medical businesses in order to survive and maintain access to health care.
The very low Medicare rebate is not covering the time and fees spent for "hospital admission privileges".
And then there is the issue with pre admission clinics organising tests prior to surgery and asking patients to book appointments with their GPs to follow up their abnormal results.
Not only GPs have a duty of care to follow up on results. And hospitals have plenty more resources (financial and prescribing health professionals).
Dr Tatiana Cimpoesu, Warrnambool
What a pity Mr Martina doesn't state the facts rather than playing politics with a far from the truth called "Hit the road over shameful tactics ". (The Standard, letters, February 18).
Originally the Federal Government through Dan Tehan allocated $80 million to upgrade the Warrnambool Port Fairy highway, very little action from the State Government has happened since.
Fortunately, the editorial printed beside Mr Martina's letter on Saturday the 18th explains what really happened, such as the Federal Government cutting $40 million that was earmarked for south-west roads.
Mr Martina would maybe get more action writing stern letters to our state government with regards to the very dangerous unsafe condition of the highway.
Don Bartlett, Illowa
How the chooks come home to roost. I have been banging on for two years now about the issue of new Vlocity trains.
We were promised newer and faster trains160km/h.
Now we find out from a state government spokesperson that when all the millions are spent on the infrastructure, the new trains will do exactly the same speed, 115 km/h as the ageing fleet that currently serves us with the added comfort of no on-train coffee and snacks and cloth seats.
Talk about us country bumpkins being taken for a ride.
Peter Brown, Warrnambool
Yes I am very concerned about the new fees for Beyond Bank (after the merger with South West Credit) highlighted by Murray and Siobhan Simper (The Standard, February 18).
It's not customer friendly anymore. I can say more but fees are concerning.
Val Sheahan, Warrnambool
As I returned home back to Melbourne for the 48th time after a Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic, I pondered about another 300-kilometre trip on that special day.
There won't be another time, my love and passion have surely faded away.
My great uncle Wally O'Brien (1919-2012) rode the great race more than 36 times starting out in 1932, winning a 20 mile and a 10 mile road race on fixed wheel bikes.
His competitive passion for his racing earned him many close encounters with the podium.
He was fourth in the 1949 Warrnambool to Melbourne, first in the 1958 Melbourne to Warrnambool, fifth in 1953, fourth in 1955, first again in 1962 and then second in 1970.
He last rode the great race at 64 years of age which I started to follow when I was a teenager in 1968.
The people and families who had members riding last century prior to 1995-1996 did have something to cherish and remember of the theatre that embraced all and all the hundreds of town folk who looked forward for that special day.
I and many other bike racing families of early and mid last century have been lucky to experience such a great chapter but no more!
I hope all the people now still keep this day safe for generations to come.
Mark O'Brien, Melbourne
