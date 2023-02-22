Heroic men swim through river to save elderly neighbour from fire

Two heroic men have swam across the Curdies River to save their elderly neighbour from a house fire.
Cobden police Sergeant Craig Jenkins said a Curdievale woman in her 80s alerted her neighbours to a fire at her property on February 22.
"The neighbours have then swam across the Curdies River and assisted her to safety," he said.
"They've then notified emergency services who attended the property."
Sergeant Jenkins said Cobden and Terang police attended about 8.15pm alongside Ambulance Victoria and CFA.
"Seven tankers attended with three support units from local fire brigades," he said.
"The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes and then the site was made safe. Being a house fire, there were a lot of toxins and chemicals and it was a considerable and strong effort from the CFA."
Sergeant Jenkins said an arson chemist would attend the property today to investigate the cause of the fire.
He said it was understood the property was destroyed by the blaze.
"Fortunately it didn't burn too long and was well-controlled. No neighbouring properties were endangered thanks to the swift response from the CFA. They did a grab job to bring the fire under control."
Sergeant Jenkins praised the bravery of the two Curdievale men.
"This is a fantastic example of community spirit to assist their elderly neighbour in a time of crisis," he said.
"The woman was assessed by paramedics at the scene. She was not injured and is now with her family and friends."
A CFA spokeswoman said 12 vehicles attended the house fire on Bilyana Lane at Curdievale just after 7.30pm.
"Firefighters arrived to find the house well alight," she said.
"The one occupant of the home escaped unharmed."
The spokeswoman said the fire was brought under control just after 8.30pm and declared safe at 9.30pm.
"The cause is unknown and will be investigated today," she said.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
