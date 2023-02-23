Kolora-Noorat footballers and netballers are busy preparing for season 2023.
New assistant coach Jeremy Larcombe led parts of the football training session along senior coach Nick Bourke.
The Power's senior footballers are hoping to take the next step after reaching last year's preliminary final.
On the netball courts, first-year coach Laura Bourke is hoping to rebuild her home club's A grade side back up, with a swag of former players on board for season 2023.
The Standard's Meg Saultry headed to Noorat Recreation Reserve on Wednesday, February 22 to capture their training sessions ahead of round one on April 1.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
