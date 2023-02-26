The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Snake catcher issues warning to south-west home owners with pet doors

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
February 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colac snake catcher Benny McNamara and his partner Dawn Fisher relocate snakes from homes and businesses across the south-west.

A snake owner has a warning for south-west residents - the reptiles have a habit of gaining access to homes via dog and cat doors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.