A snake owner has a warning for south-west residents - the reptiles have a habit of gaining access to homes via dog and cat doors.
Benny McNamara, who operates out of Colac and covers the Corangamite Shire, said he had responded to several calls from residents who had discovered a tiger or copperhead snake in their home.
"It's been a busy season - we've had a few house calls in the Corangamite Shire," Mr McNamara said.
His advice is to lock the doors at night to avoid an uninvited visitor gaining entry.
Mr McNamara has also had a number of reports at businesses - with a tiger snake seeking out warmth under an oven at a Timboon factory and another making itself at home in the cellar of a Camperdown hotel.
Despite the shock of discovering a snake in a house or business, Mr McNamara said there was no cause for panic.
He said snakes were not aggressive.
"If you see a snake, keep an eye on it and try not to move around too much," Mr McNamara said.
"They make become defensive but they will usually slither on and mind their own business."
Mr McNamara said he had never been bitten.
The 20-year-old reptile lover became a snake catcher about a year ago to fill a need in the south-west.
"I've never been bitten and I plan to keep it that way," he said.
Mr McNamara said tiger snakes and copperheads were the most common in the south-west, while brown snakes were found in some areas.
A Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action spokesman said snakes were usually spotted out and about in spring and summer.
"Snakes are generally very shy and prefer to keep away from people," the spokesman said.
"In most encounters with humans, a snake will seek the fastest escape route and take off.
"However, if cornered and feeling threatened, a snake may defend itself."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
