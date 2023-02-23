The man who oversees the "world's best-known" botanic garden is returning to his home ground in the western district to the delight of green thumbs far and wide.
Leading gardening figure Richard Barley, director of the 132-hectare Royal Botanic Gardens in London, will make a presentation in Camperdown on Saturday February 25.
It'll be the former Melbourne Botanic Gardens director's second visit after more than 160 people from as far as Melbourne and Geelong packed into the town's Theatre Royal in 2014 to listen to his expertise.
Camperdown Botanic Gardens and Arboretum Trust secretary Janet O'Hehir said she was keen to show Mr Barley how the garden had progressed since he last saw it.
"Richard is coming from the world's best-known botanic garden to our little botanic garden at the other end of the scale," she said.
"He last gave a talk for us in 2014 and planted a Mediterranean fan palm in our botanic garden.
"We're looking forward to showing him how well it's grown, and having him plant a tree in our re-opened arboretum."
The event - to be hosted at the same venue - will again be used to raise funds to maintain the public asset, with an entry fee of $20.
In 2014, more than $2000 was raised to conserve and restore the town's gardens.
Mr Barley is expected to address a range of topics, with a strong background in plant research and education.
After all, the Kew gardens are home to more than 50,000 living plants.
