If you're familiar with the movie Caddyshack, you probably remember the pesky gopher who was burrowing holes all over the course.
Well, spare a thought of the likes of Terang Golf Club secretary Colin Venn, who has to deal with the issue on a much larger scale.
Mr Venn, along with many other golf club representatives across the south-west, are regularly trying to outsmart and outwit hundreds of corellas who wreak havoc on the golf course and the town's cricket ground on a regular basis.
If there is a method that has been used at other golf clubs, Mr Venn has probably tried it.
Lasers, kites that look like birds, playing loud recordings of corella distress calls, hanging mothballs near the greens to deter the birds - these measures have all been tried.
Mr Venn said most strategies appeared to work in the short-term.
But then the corellas will be back to their destructive ways.
He said it was frustrating, especially ahead of the club championships.
The club's greenskeeper is usually kept busy repairing holes created by the corellas, which often number in the hundreds on the course.
"The corellas are more than happy on the course," Mr Vella said.
"They dig holes on the greens and occasionally on the cricket ground."
Mr Vella said it was frustrating and had only been an issue since about 2017.
"It's a challenge for most golf clubs in the district," Mr Vella said.
The latest deterrent Mr Vella has learnt about is sprinkling blood and bone on the greens.
He said the club was considering trying that in the coming weeks.
Last year, a wedge-tailed eagle and a peregrine falcon, from Miners Rest's Full Flight Birds of Prey, were used to help move the corellas on as part of a research project on using raptors as a pest bird management tool.
The research, supported by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and Federation University, involved the raptors flying over the greens, which Full Flight's Graeme Coles said should scare the birds the same way someone yelling 'shark' will get people out of the water.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
