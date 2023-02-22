Setting boundaries around children's ever-increasing screen usage is part of an upcoming presentation on how to improve student and parent wellbeing post pandemic.
Author, educator and media commentator Sharon Witt is speaking at Warrnambool's King's College in March, giving parents tips and strategies around improving their children's wellbeing as well as their own.
She said many parents and young people were still feeling the effects of COVID-19 and repeated lockdowns and "many of our kids are struggling with resilience and bouncing back".
"There's been a change and a dip generally in the wellbeing of our young people," Ms Witt said.
She said young people got addicted to devices during COVID-19 "more so than ever" and she would speak about the negative impacts on their physical and mental health and "how we need to put in some very clear boundaries".
Ms Witt will also highlight the need for young people to have mentors and healthy role models in their lives, especially as they become teenagers, whether that be a teacher, sporting coach or another trusted adult.
The presentation will include tips on where and when to seek mental health support for a young person or if their behaviour is a "normal part of adolescence".
Ms Witt encouraged parents to "not be afraid" to access support for their child's learning difficulties or if they weren't neurotypical. She the sooner any issues were diagnosed the better.
She said it was also important for parents to ensure children and teens knew home was a "safe place to land" where they could "let out all their frustrations and angst from school or whatever's going on".
The presentation will include tips around a healthy lifestyle, sleep and encouraging children to find sport or hobbies that sparked joy.
It will also include practical strategies for parents to prioritise their own mental health and how to lead by example for their children to see them taking care of themselves.
"As parents we need to remember we actually come first," she said. "We need to put ourselves first so the kids get the best of us. It's not always possible but self care and looking after our own wellbeing is paramount. We can't be the best parents unless we put ourselves first."
King's College principal Allister Rouse said the past few years had taken a toll on young people's wellbeing.
"When it comes to providing the best support for children and teens in an ever-changing society, it is exciting to see experts like Sharon Witt providing strategies, not only for young people, but for parents to better to support their children," Mr Rouse said.
It's on Thursday, March 9 at 7pm. To book go to trybooking.com
