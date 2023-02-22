The Standard
Adolescent expert Sharon Witt to visit Warrnambool for wellbeing presentation

By Madeleine McNeil
February 23 2023 - 8:30am
Author, educator and media commentator Sharon Witt will speak at Warrnambool's King's College in March, giving parents tips and strategies around improving their children's wellbeing as well as their own. Picture supplied

Setting boundaries around children's ever-increasing screen usage is part of an upcoming presentation on how to improve student and parent wellbeing post pandemic.

