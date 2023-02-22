Man who sold drugs to police has charges proven and dismissed

A Port Fairy fisherman who sold cocaine to undercover police officers has had drug trafficking charges proven and dismissed.
Kenneth Schwarzenberg, 62, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 21 for a three-hour contested hearing.
His barrister Denis Connell said his client was induced by undercover police officers to commit a crime, having been approached at Port Fairy's Victoria Hotel two years ago and asked about the purchase of drugs.
Mr Connell said Schwarzenberg then sold the officers a small quantity of cocaine.
He said his client was later arrested and remanded in custody for 29 days.
He said Schwarzenberg went "stir crazy" until he was released on Supreme Court bail in October, 2021.
Schwarzenberg and co-accused Bailey Anwyl, then 20, sold drugs to two covert police operatives between April 24 and September 18 that year.
The drugs included a gram of cocaine, 110 ecstasy tablets, a gram of rock MDMA and two ounces of interstate-sourced cannabis.
Mr Connell alleged Anwyl was the primary offender who sourced the drugs and used Schwarzenberg as the middle man.
Anwyl was sentenced in 2021 to 77 days time served and released on a correction order.
Mr Connell told the court he wished to cross examine the two covert operatives about why they "targeted this gentleman in the confines of a public bar".
But police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald said there were public immunity issues that limited the information the operatives could publicly release.
She said Schwarzenberg was named a target in a controlled operation and the officers were acting under the advice of their controller.
She said the man had a criminal history, including cultivating a narcotic plant in 2010, hindering police in 2011 and historic violent and fisheries-related offending.
Mr Connell said his client was a "fish caught in the net" and if convicted, his fishing licence and livelihood would be jeopardised.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said if Schwarzenberg pleaded guilty he would find the charge proven and dismissed.
He said the quantity of drugs sold was "very low" and the offending was "paddling in the shallow end of the pool".
Schwarzenberg entered guilty pleas. A conviction was not recorded.
Earlier in the hearing, Mr Connell asked Mr Mellas to disqualify himself as presiding magistrate because he had refused Schwarzenberg's bail application in 2021.
Mr Mellas said he had "no recollection whatsoever" of the application.
