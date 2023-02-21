UPDATED, February 23: Police have recovered the stolen vehicle believed to be used in a ram raid at Warrnambool's BP IGA Express.
A police spokesman said a Mitsubishi Triton utility was stolen from Whalers Freight Service in Scott Street overnight on Tuesday.
Two balaclava-clad men then drove the stolen utility to BP IGA Express on Mortlake Road just after midnight on February 22 and reversed it into the front window.
The men entered the store and failed to steal the ATM before fleeing the scene.
The service station was closed at the time.
Detectives have since released images taken from CCTV footage of the break-in.
The police spokesman said the stolen utility was found recovered at Hopkins Point Road at Allansford about 5.45pm on February 22.
He agreed the ram raid was similar to the one reported at Warrnambool's Cheap as Chips earlier this month and when asked if the incidents could be connected, he said he wouldn't rule it out.
Earlier, February 22: Two men donning balaclavas have tried to steal an ATM during a ram raid at a Warrnambool service station overnight.
A police spokeswoman said detectives were told a white utility reversed into the front window of the BP IGA Express on Mortlake Road just after midnight on February 22.
"It is believed two men wearing balaclavas entered the store and attempted to steal the ATM," she said.
"The offenders were unsuccessful and fled the scene empty handed."
The service station was closed at the time of the offending.
The spokeswoman said Warrnambool police crime investigation unit detectives were seeking information or witnesses to the event.
It comes after a stolen utility was used in a ram raid at Warrnambool's Cheap as Chips on February 12.
On that occasion a single cab Nissan Navara was stolen during a burglary at a manufacturing business in Braithwaite Street. It was then used during the ram raid but nothing was stolen.
Anyone with information should contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.