Warrnambool BP IGA Express ram raided overnight

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 22 2023 - 10:23am, first published 9:50am
Service station rammed in attempted ATM robbery

Two men donning balaclavas have tried to steal an ATM during a ram raid at a Warrnambool service station overnight.

