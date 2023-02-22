The Standard
What's on

Western District Sunflowers in Hamilton to host pick your own flower sessions

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 23 2023 - 11:03am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pick your own flowers at Western District Sunflowers on February 25 and 26 to raise money for the Western District Health Service. A craft session will be held today.

TODAY

SPEEDWAY: Late model Australian title and pro sprints, Premier Speedway, Friday and Saturday, gates 4pm, racing from 5.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.