SPEEDWAY: Late model Australian title and pro sprints, Premier Speedway, Friday and Saturday, gates 4pm, racing from 5.30pm.
SHOW: Forever '80s - Best of the '80s Tour, Lighthouse Theatre, 8pm-10pm.
RUN: Noorat to Terang Fun Run and Walk, Noorat Hotel to Terang's RSL Hall, walk starts 6.30pm, run from 6.45pm.
SUNFLOWERS: Sunny Crafty Soiree, Western District Sunflowers, 6pm-8.30pm. Pick your own flowers on Saturday and Sunday, 10am-2pm.
MUSIC: Down South Fest, The Star of the West Hotel, Port Fairy, noon-11pm. The Southbound Three album launch supported by Flynn Gurry and Michael Honan, The Mac's Hotel, Portland, 9pm-1am. Level Up, fundraiser, Red Hill Public Hall, Jancourt East, noon-4pm.
AUTHORS: Anne-Casey Hardy and Lyn Yeowart chaired by Jane Leonard, Blarney Books and Art, Port Fairy, 5.30pm-6.30pm.
FESTIVAL: Heywood Wood, Wine and Roses 30th anniversary, Town Green, 11am-11pm.
MARKET: Railway Place, Port Fairy, 9am-1pm.
SKATEBOARDING: Cobden Skate Park Competition, youth categories in scooter, BMX and skateboarding, from 11am.
SHOW: Sun Rising: The Hits That Made Memphis, Lighthouse Theatre, 2pm-4pm.
MUSIC: Lost in Suburbia, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
FUNDRAISER: Annesley Mercato, Italian architecture and markets, 60 Julia Street, Portland, open house noon-2pm, open gardens, noon-4pm.
RACES: Farmers' Day at Terang Races, Terang Racecourse, from 11am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
