Merrivale is pushing ahead with plans to field three junior football teams in 2023 as clubs feel the bite from low playing numbers.
The Tigers have appointed coaches - current senior player Manny Sandow (under 18s), Scott Kelly (under 15s) and Matt Sinnott (under 13s) - for the Warrnambool and District league junior season, with their teams training hard ahead of round one in April.
Kelly believes many WDFNL clubs were struggling to attract junior players with the issue raised at a league meeting on Sunday.
"There is a little bit of a word around that there is a bit of a shortage but we want to get our message out there we are currently training and got a good little core group training," Kelly said. "We're pushing ahead."
Kelly said the Tigers welcomed any and all players interested in the joining the club.
He highlighted the club's strong track record for developing junior talent.
"We've got a proud history of our juniors at Merrivale," Kelly said.
"Junior teams have always been in the finals and competing for silverware at the end of the year.
"But more importantly we've had a lot of kids come through our junior program that have played really good senior football at Merrivale."
We've got a proud history of our juniors at Merrivale.- Scott Kelly
Kelly - who was a member of the club's 2014 senior premiership - said it was fantastic to see current and past senior players involved in the junior program.
He highlighted Sandow - a past Hampden league Maskell Medallist - as a great role model for the under 18 players.
"We've all come through the Merrivale (junior) program," Kelly said of the coaching panel.
The first-year junior coach said getting the football back in the hands of young footballers was important, as clubs aimed to overcome the on-going consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We pretty much missed two years there... the whole of 2020 was gone and 2021 got cut short," Kelly said. "There is no doubt kids went onto other things.
"This is not just for our club but all clubs, we really want parents to encourage their kids to get back to their footy club and get back involved and get fit and healthy."
He said clubs needed to work together to revive junior participation across the district.
"There is no doubt clubs go through cycles," he said.
"That's why I think you need to have a bigger picture view on the whole thing, that you're not just trying to look after your own club for that short term.
"You want to encourage all kids everywhere to be getting back to their clubs.
"That's what is going to make it a better league for us all. It's an important time."
The 2023 season starts on April 1.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.