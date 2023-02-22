The Standard

Merrivale wants more junior footballers as it pushes on to field WDFNL teams in 2023

Merrivale is on the look out for more players for its junior teams in 2023. File picture

Merrivale is pushing ahead with plans to field three junior football teams in 2023 as clubs feel the bite from low playing numbers.

