As the conflict in Ukraine nears a grim milestone, Warrnambool resident Oksana Yakushchenko says it feels like "reading a bad book and wanting to close it but you just can't".
February 24 marks one year since the Russian military moved into Ukraine on three fronts, bringing the expat's life crashing down.
Ms Yakuschenko told The Standard in March her mum was taking refuge in a bomb shelter near Kherson, a city in south Ukraine, and her brothers were fighting in the military.
Since then, she said her mother had managed to escape to Australia but her brothers had not.
"When the war started, my family lived in the south of Ukraine which became occupied within the first couple of days," Ms Yakuschenko said.
"My mum and my brothers lived there for a couple of months but they managed to escape to safer parts of Ukraine.
"Eventually, my mum managed to come to Australia in July, so she's with us now. She goes to TAFE and is learning English, she's doing an amazing job.
"My brothers are still in Ukraine and can't relocate, they can't even visit us. They're not safe, anything can happen to them at any minute.
"They are too young - all men aren't allowed to leave the country when war is happening unless you're older than 62.
"I hear from them pretty much every day, they text us just a smile or a picture, anything - it's a rule in our whole family. If they don't then we worry something's happened. There's nervousness every day."
She said the prolonged conflict had created a surreal dual reality wherein her older brother, a scientist, continued to teach at university while the other fought as a border guard.
"My brother is still teaching at university, he still teaches kids online," she said.
"Even though he left Kherson, the university still has online lessons. The other is in the military.
"It doesn't make sense at all, we can't believe it's still happening. My mum saw everything, but for us here, it's still extremely surreal for us.
"I've always explained this experience as when you're reading a bad book and you want to close it but you just can't."
She said the best way Warrnambool residents could help was by welcoming those who'd managed to leave the country and offer them their support.
"It's not finished, a few people told me they'd thought the war finished, but I had to tell them it hasn't," Ms Yakushchenko said.
"The war is not over."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
