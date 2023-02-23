The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool's Oksana Yakushchenko reflects as Ukrainian conflict reaches one-year milestone

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 23 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool resident and Ukrainian national Oksana Yakushchenko says she feels exhausted as the conflict in her country reaches its one-year milestone.

As the conflict in Ukraine nears a grim milestone, Warrnambool resident Oksana Yakushchenko says it feels like "reading a bad book and wanting to close it but you just can't".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.