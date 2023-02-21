The Standard

Cobden export Zach Merrett named Essendon's 2023 captain

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zach Merrett will skipper Essendon. Picture by Getty Images

A footballer who honed his craft in Cobden is now Essendon captain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.