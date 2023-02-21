A footballer who honed his craft in Cobden is now Essendon captain.
The Bombers announced Zach Merrett as their new leader on Tuesday.
Merrett - a three-time Crichton Medallist and two-time All-Australian - replaces Dyson Heppell in the role for the 2023 AFL season.
The midfielder, who has played 184 games at the elite level since he was drafted, first captained Essendon in Heppell's absence when he was just 20.
Now 27, he is proud to take on the responsibility full time.
"It is a huge honour to be selected as the next captain of Essendon," Merrett said.
"Some of the finest names in Australian football have been captains of Essendon. From Reynolds to Clarke, Daniher, Hird and Heppell, it's humbling to join this list of champions of Essendon.
"This is a great club with a great future and I look forward to playing my role as an on-field and off-field leader.
"I feel very humble to have been given this opportunity, and I thank Brad Scott, the coaching staff, football department and my teammates for their confidence."
Merrett said he was excited to see the Bombers' growth under new mentor Scott.
"There's great energy around the group," he said.
"This is a journey for all Essendon people - we're bringing everyone along for the ride and we are working really hard to make our members and supporters proud of this team again."
