More than 40 junior athletes from across the south-west will compete at next month's state track and field championships.
Warrnambool and Port Fairy Little Athletics centres were among several south-west centres represented at the Western Country Region Little Athletics Carnival in Ballarat last weekend, with many athletes coming back with medals or personal bests. Warrnambool coach Mark Jansz said the city's young athletes all performed to their best on the day.
"There was a few nerves at the start for a few kids but once they got the first event under way... they all seemed to settle really well," he said.
Warrnambool has 21 athletes qualified for the state championships at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on March 11-12.
Port Fairy Athletics Club president Shae Smith said she was "stoked" with the club's results at the carnival.
Four Port Fairy athletes - Lena Watty, Ruby King and Ivy and Ruby Condon - competed in the event, collecting three silvers and two bronzes between them.
It was the first time the first-year club sent participants to a regional representative carnival, with Watty and King progressing to the state championships.
"They (all) did really well and they all got PBs which was great," Smith said. "They just had a great time, it was a good experience for them. We're all proud of the girls."
Camperdown's centre had five athletes qualify for the state championships, while Portland and Hamilton both had seven.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
