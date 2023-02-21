Timboon Maroon's Peter Rowe has faith his side can secure its third successive premiership in a week's time but knows it won't be easy.
The midweek pennant division one outfit faces minor premier City Diamonds at Dennington after accounting for Koroit Orange 66-51 in Tuesday's Western District Playing Area preliminary final.
Timboon and the Diamonds have met twice already this season, with the ledger squared at one-win apiece.
The Diamonds have the upper had after triumphing 60-59 in the sides' last encounter, in the final round of the regular season.
Rowe is eyeing a reverse in fortune this time around.
"We had a real close tussle with them in the last home and away game," he told The Standard.
"We're looking forward to a rematch and they're the team to beat.
"They've been on top all year, so hopefully we can match it with them and be consistent and get over the line.
"I think we're a really good chance, so we'll be trying."
Rowe was delighted with his side's triumph against Koroit - a rematch of last season's grand final - on Tuesday.
His side won two-out-of-three rinks.
"We knew it was going to be a tough contest," he said.
"Koroit are hard to beat and we were good enough to get over the line."
The experienced bowler praised his rink, which won 28-14, for its efforts.
"On our rink my lead (John McIntosh) and second (Gary Duro) were real good," he said.
"It's a big start in bowls, you've got to have a good lead. Today the boys bowled well and made it hard for them.
"When our third (Daryl Wiggins) got on the mat we were holding a shot or holding a couple of shots and it makes a big difference.
"And they were behind us all day, chasing us. I'm more than rapt with that."
In division two, City Pearls overcame Warrnambool Blue 73-43 to clinch a spot in the decider against City Rubies.
The Pearls won all three rinks against the Warrnambool-based side.
City Zircon progressed to the division three grand final following a 41-37 win over Port Red at Koroit Bowling Club.
Zircon now faces City Emeralds who upset the former in round one of the finals series.
In division four, Port Blue sealed its place in the grand final with a 54-23 victory against City Jade at Koroit Bowling Club.
Port Fairy won both of its rinks convincingly and now faces City Topaz, who it lost to 24-43 in the semi-finals.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
