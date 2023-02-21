IN-form Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has made a dramatic change to the racing program of his boom galloper Tuvalu as he chases a start for the five-year-old in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley on March 18.
Tuvalu is one of 78 horses nominated for the All-Star Mile which is the richest turf mile race in the world.
The public has until Sunday to cast votes for the make-up of the field.
Smith intended to run Tuvalu in Saturday's Peter Young Stakes at Sandown as a lead-in race to the All-Star Mile but those plans were abandoned after the lightly-raced galloper put in an impressive track gallop with race-day jockey Jarrod Fry on board over 1000 metres at Warrnambool on Tuesday morning.
"I just wanted to keep people who have voted for Tuvalu up to date with our plans," Smith told The Standard.
"I know a lot of people from across the south-west have voted to get Tuvalu into the field. I encourage anyone who hasn't voted yet to cast a vote for Tuvalu before the Sunday deadline.
"Tuvalu will have a trial at Terang next Monday and then we'll push forward to the Blamey Stakes at Flemington on March 4.
"I just had the gut-feeling after his track gallop that the Blamey is a better option into the All-Star Mile for the horse."
Tuvalu resumed from a break with an unplaced run in the Orr Stakes earlier this month but Smith has made an important gear change to his galloper for the Blamey.
"Tuvalu raced with blinkers on in the Orr," he said. "We'll take the blinkers off for the Blamey. The blinkers never seemed to help him in the Orr so he'll race without them in the Blamey."
Tuvalu, who has won eight of his 15 starts, swept to prominence with a second placing in the $3 million Champions Mile at Flemington in November last year."
