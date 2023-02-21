The Standard

Lindsey Smith hoping Tuvalu earns entry into 2023 All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley

By Tim Auld
Updated February 21 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:04pm
Warrnambool horse trainer Lindsey Smith wants the public to throw its support behind Tuvalu. Picture by Sean McKenna

IN-form Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has made a dramatic change to the racing program of his boom galloper Tuvalu as he chases a start for the five-year-old in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley on March 18.

