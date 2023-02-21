Motorcyclist with .268 reading says he drank after the crash

A learner driver who had a blood alcohol content of up to .268 when he crashed a motorbike at Terang will argue he consumed all of the alcohol after the crash.
The then 41-year-old Terang man was driving west on the Princes Highway on November 30, 2019 when he allegedly lost control of his motorbike at a sweeping left-hand bend at 2.10am.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a contest mention hearing.
The court heard his bike slid 92 metres on its right-hand side before coming to a rest on the side of the road.
The man was located about five metres from the bike by a witness who rang Triple-0.
The speed limit on that stretch of road is 100 km/h.
The man was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital with internal injuries.
While at hospital he allegedly recorded a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .206.
But the court heard an expert forensic analysis estimated the man's BAC to have been between .237 and .268 at the time of the collision.
The analyser alleged the man would have been incapable of having proper control of the motorbike.
The court heard the man was on his motorcycle learner permit.
Alan Middleton, representing the accused man, told the court it was not disputed his client was driving the motorbike at the time of the crash.
But he said his client had access to a bottle of alcohol which he consumed immediately after the collision.
Mr Middleton said the man was severely injured, in a great deal of pain and didn't know how long it would be until he was found and transported to hospital.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said that defence was "very fashionable" 25 to 30 years ago.
He booked the matter in for a half-day contested hearing.
The hearing will focus only on whether the man consumed the alcohol before or after the crash.
It will hear evidence from three witnesses - a police officer, a civilian witness and an expert forensic analyser.
The man will face court again in August.
