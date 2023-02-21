The Standard
Terang motorcyclist to contest charge he drank alcohol before crash

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 21 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:00am
Motorcyclist with .268 reading says he drank after the crash

A learner driver who had a blood alcohol content of up to .268 when he crashed a motorbike at Terang will argue he consumed all of the alcohol after the crash.

