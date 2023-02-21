Walking alongside Ian Wright, you only need to venture through the gates at Reid Oval to see the indelible mark 'Lefty' made on the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.
It might be the middle of the working week but everyone in the precinct takes a moment to greet the WDCA Legend when he passes by.
Wright spent nearly 60 years with Nestles as a player, coach and administrator and was also a champion footballer with Warrnambool in the winter.
He is an icon at the city's premier sporting facility and now, alongside WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod, will be remembered among greats as a member of the newly-formed Victorian Country Cricket League Hall of Fame.
The pair - two of Warrnambool District cricket's most distinguished servants - was inducted at a ceremony in Ballarat on February 12 and said they were humbled by the recognition.
They were automatic inductees as past recipients of the R F Merriman Medal for meritorious services to country cricket.
Wright was also elevated for his extensive involvement with Melbourne Country Week as a player and coach.
Both men were appreciative of the recognition and said it was unexpected.
"(It's) an honour to be selected by the administrators," Wright said.
"I've had lots of good times and that was quite out of the blue.
"(I'm) very proud, the family's very proud because they're a part of the years of playing."
McLeod echoed the sentiment.
"It's a privilege to be given the opportunity or even be considered for something like this," he said.
"I've spent a lot of time in the sport in various ways - I've played it, coached and I've been an administrator - and have enjoyed every day of it.
"At the end of the day something like this, it's out of the blue and you're honoured to be thought of in that way."
Wright, 87, received the Merriman Medal in 2014.
As a player his feats at the Factory are unmatched and are too long to list in their entirety.
The all-rounder played 342 division one games, amassing 10,478 runs at an average of 31.4 and snared 835 wickets.
He played in 15 premierships and is a three-time WDCA cricketer of the year (1662-63, 1963-64 and 1967-68).
The WDCA Legend, who doesn't hold any formal roles in cricket anymore, said he cherished his time at Nestles.
"We won 15 premierships when I was there, that was a highlight of my career," he said.
"(I) enjoyed being at the club and the way it was looked after throughout the years. Obviously success was helpful.
"It was an honour to receive the award and an honour to be with Nestles for so long.
"It was a good family situation.
"I was lucky to fit in like that."
Wright's Melbourne Country Week record is just as impressive.
He featured in 12 editions, playing in four winning provincial (division one) premierships and was the first WDCA captain/coach of a provincial final win.
McLeod, who has been WDCA chairperson since 2015-16, received the Merriman Medal in 2018 for his years of involvement with cricket, first on the Mornington Peninsula and then in Warrnambool.
It recognised the impact of his leadership as a WDCA board member and chairperson, as well as his work towards improving all aspects of cricket particularly the development of both junior male and female players.
McLeod said he had enjoyed his time involved in country cricket, especially improving junior development and providing them greater opportunities.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
