Koroit Saints president Bailen McDonald says he is "pretty proud" ahead of his 150th senior game for the club on Saturday. The 26-year-old, who took on the Saints presidency at just 22, will take the field for the club's second division side against Nestles at Reid Oval.
"I obviously don't play for individual milestones or anything like that but yeah it's good," McDonald said of his achievement.
McDonald made his senior debut for the Saints in division four, back in 2011.
Since then he has gone on to play 149 games, collecting 124 wickets at an impressive average 21.17.
The Saints bowler was rewarded for his form, earning selection in the club's team of the decade for the 2010s.
Asked why he'd stuck with the Saints, McDonald said "I love the club".
"All the boys in the twos are the same age and we're all really good mates," he said. "The club as a whole's brilliant, I love it."
GRAND final day had extra significance for one south-west family.
Sisters Zarah Timpson, 12, and Isabella Timpson, 15, played on opposing Warrnambool and District Cricket Association under 17 girls' sides at Reid Oval on Sunday. Nestles bowler Zarah was named player of the match for her four-wicket haul, which included dismissing her older sibling, while Isabella took home a premiership medal for Allansford-Panmure.
"It (getting a medal each) will help at the dinner table," Gators coach Simon Rea laughed of the sisters' efforts for rival teams.
Allansford-Panmure cricketer Grace Schrama is hoping it's a case of second time lucky for her Geelong third grade side in Sunday's Victorian Premier Cricket grand final. Schrama's Cats face minor premiers Carlton after falling short against Melbourne in last season's decider.
The teenage pace bowler is excited for the occasion and is motivated to win her first premier cricket flag. She is expecting a tough contest against Carlton.
"We know they have a couple of really strong batters," Schrama told The Standard. "(We) definitely need to bowl tight and take early wickets."
In just her second season of premier cricket, Schrama has pieced together a stellar campaign with the ball. The youngster has claimed 16 wickets from nine games and sits third in the competition's wicket-taking charts.
"I started off the year a bit rough but towards the end of the year it's been really good," she said.
South-west cricketers Grace Lee, Eliza Jagger, Charlotte Poyner and Aisha Hendriks all featured for Geelong in its third grade semi-final win on Sunday.
Geelong's second grade side plays Melbourne in the grand final on Sunday, after defeating Carlton in the semi-final. South-west players Jessica Field, Steph Townsend, Maddie Green, Tiegan Kavanagh and Ruby Couch appeared in that win.
Northern Raiders have a big weekend upcoming off field. The annual past players day kicks of with lunch from 12pm at Rafferty's and a bus will then take them to Purnim for the clash with Wesley Yambuk on Rodger Henderson Oval.
Division three hosts Spring Creek on Peter McDonald Oval. Former Purnim and Grassmere players are welcome to come along. From 8pm the club is holding its annual draw with limited entry still available.
Mark Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church) 123*; Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders) 112; Kade Parker (Allansford-Panmure) 89 and 2-13; Shashan Silva (Russells Creek) 75 and 2-16; Murray Staude (Port Fairy) 66; Telge Peiris (Dennington) 59; Jacob Hetherington (Nestles) 41 and 2-26; Simon Richardson (Allansford-Panmure) 5-18; Geethal Fernando (Brierly-Christ Church) 4-30; Flynn Wilkinson (Merrivale) 4-41; Xavier Beks (Dennington) 3-15.
David Conheady (Noorat) 85; Simon Harkness (Heytesbury Rebels) 75; Steven Fisher (Camperdown) 65; Sam Allen (Bookaar) 61; Tim Fitzgerald (Bookaar) 57; Stephen O'Connor 52; Simon Baker (Bookaar) 51; Simon Murfett (Cobden) 5-14; Jacob Fishwick (Noorat) 5-24; Thomas Darcy (Pomborneit) 4-23; Gus Bourke (Noorat) 3-7.
