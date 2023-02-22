The Standard

Behind the stumps: Saint reaches game 150, sister's face off in grand final, teams of the week

By Matt Hughes & Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
Bailen McDonald will play his 150th senior game for Koroit on Saturday.

Koroit Saints president Bailen McDonald says he is "pretty proud" ahead of his 150th senior game for the club on Saturday. The 26-year-old, who took on the Saints presidency at just 22, will take the field for the club's second division side against Nestles at Reid Oval.

