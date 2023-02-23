Henry Russell, a Year 10 boarder at The Hamilton and Alexandra College, talks boarding experiences and flying passion Advertising Feature

Henry Russell is a Year 10 boarder at The Hamilton and Alexandra College and flying airplanes is in his family's blood. Pictures supplied.

Year 10 student from The Hamilton and Alexandra College took to the skies over the summer holidays and now he is hooked.

In January, he took flying lessons along the Warrnambool coastline and now he has his heart set on gaining his pilot's licence.

I am studying agriculture this year and have really enjoyed the first few weeks. - Henry Russell

At The Hamilton and Alexandra College, the Boarding House has a saying: 'busy boarders are happy boarders', and Henry is a great example of this. A keen sportsman, he gets involved in both the college and local community clubs.



He is a member of the college's rowing, hockey and clay target shooting clubs and plays football for the Caramut Football Club.

"Boarding is amazing. I get to live with my mates; we are supported to participate in after school and weekend activities and the teachers help with homework during Academic Assistance," he said.



"I have even started a lawn mowing business with a fellow boarder, and this will help to pay for some of the flying lessons."

Hailing from Katherine in the Northern Territory, Henry is living a long way from home but his mother is formally from Warrnambool so he is familiar with the region.



Boarding builds independence, confidence, resilience, organisation and problem-solving skills and Henry and his sister are well supported by the wider College community.

"I like living in rural and regional locations and know that I will always be a country person. I am studying agriculture this year and have really enjoyed the first few weeks," Henry said.

The Hamilton and Alexandra College is a co-educational, regional community where everyone is known, valued, and challenged.



With day and boarding facilities, small class sizes, specialist teachers and an inclusive co-curricular program, students receive individual support to achieve their personal goals.

There is a daily bus from Warrnambool to both the Junior and Senior School at The Hamilton and Alexandra College and options for casual, weekly and full time boarding.