Warrnambool's eisteddfod needs people to step up and join the committee to secure the future of the annual arts program.
The City of Warrnambool Eisteddfod runs competitions in senior vocals (Aria), speech and drama, music (vocal and instrumental), dance and debating.
The eisteddfod will run from April to July, and will see the return of the Aria after it was cancelled just days before it was meant to run, in 2022, due to low entry numbers.
President Ann O'Brien said the committee needed people with an interest in the eisteddfod to organise and undertake administrative tasks.
"The continuing ability to run competitions in each discipline and offer a full eisteddfod depends on volunteers who are willing to take on the work of organising and running each discipline competition," she said.
"As the way of most things go, people come and they'll volunteer for a certain period of time but don't want to be stuck there forever."
Ms O'Brien said she hoped more volunteers would ensure the program could continue to run for the next 25 years.
"(It is about) giving children the opportunity to perform in front of their peers, family and the community," she said.
"It's a powerful educational experience for the children.
"It's a lot of work but it's an immense amount of satisfaction when you see the children on the stage."
Ms O'Brien said the committee had about 14 volunteers.
"The committee is where we need people who are willing to learn the roles and in good time perhaps take over," she said.
Ms O'Brien said all disciplines would run in this year's program.
The program previously included calisthenics and highland dancing, but those categories stopped running during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Convener of the vocal section Christine Hayes said entries for the Aria section had opened, with the competition to be held on May 13 and 14.
People can enter into the section until May 3.
The winner receives $4000, the runner up gets $2000 and the other four finalists receive $200 each.
"We're pushing ahead and we're enthusiastic about it," Ms O'Brien told The Standard. "We're very excited to have a local candidate in the Aria because we usually have entries from Melbourne, Ballarat and Mount Gambier."
Anyone interested in joining the committee can contact Ann or secretary Greg Allison at warrnambooleisteddfod.org.au.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
