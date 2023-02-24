Warrnambool late model driver Fiona Verhoeven is hoping to shrug off a lack of seat time in her bid for an Australian title on Saturday.
Verhoeven is among more than 40 entries for this year's Australian Late Model Championships - the first title race since 2020 and first at Premier Speedway since 2017.
The former modified production driver admitted to a tough practice session on Thursday, in which she didn't feel comfortable in the seat. She said her team, including husband Adam, had been working on the car in the lead up to the championships but conceded a lack of seat time this season had made it difficult to get any momentum.
"There is not a lot of cars in Victoria so to be fair we don't race a lot," she said.
Verhoeven said the pressure was on from the first race, with the first of the two night championships held on Friday.
"Tonight's no less casual than (Saturday) night, the pressure is on from the get go," she said. "If you can time trial well, half the work is done."
She believed the contingent of interstate talent would be strong, especially from Western Australia.
"It's a pretty hot field," she said. "WA is the hub of late models and all their guys are really strong.
"But there's guys from other states - Callum Harper from Tassie, Lachlan Onley from New South Wales. We're up against it."
Verhoeven encouraged fans to get to Premier Speedway for the two-night championships.
"They're a really interesting class, a really technical class," she said of late models. "If anyone likes loud engines, they're going to be your cup of tea. They're big, they're bad, they're fast."
Wingless sprints and AMCA Nationals will run as support categories on Friday while Pro-Sprints will take the track on Saturday.
Gates open at 4pm with on-track action starting 5.30pm both nights.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
