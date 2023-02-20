The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Plans for a new skate park in Port Fairy put on ice after intended site deemed unsuitable

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 20 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skaters in Port Fairy face a longer wait after concerns were raised about the intended site for a new skate park at George Dodds Reserve.

Plans for a new skate park in Port Fairy have rolled to a stop after its intended site was deemed unsuitable due to circumstances "beyond" council control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.