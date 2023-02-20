Plans for a new skate park in Port Fairy have rolled to a stop after its intended site was deemed unsuitable due to circumstances "beyond" council control.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said front-runner site George Dodds Reserve was no longer appropriate due to concerns raised about environmental and neighbourhood amenity issues.
She said landscape architect and play space designers Outlines would instead visit the town this week to view new potential sites.
"Unfortunately we can't proceed with the planned site for the skate park, but we will ensure community feedback provided and the designs previously drafted are considered as part of this new strategy," Cr Foster said.
"We know it's been a long wait for a new skate park and it's frustrating, but these are circumstances beyond our control.
"The first priority is the district level playground and skate park and we have taken important first steps in developing a fantastic play space for residents and visitors that caters for all ages and abilities."
The council had released plans for a new skate park in September 2021 following extensive community consultation but community members had since raised concerns about the location being detrimental to nearby wildlife including the near-threatened Latham's Snipe.
Cr Foster said the Outlines team would inspect three sites for a district-level play space and skate park, while also viewing other sites for future small-scale play spaces.
"The three sites for the play space are Gardens Reserve, Russell Clark Reserve and the Southcombe Park precinct," she said.
"Railway Place has been ruled out because of space constraints and the impact such a development would have on the popular markets and the area as a community gathering space.
"Further development on the existing playground at Martins Point has also been ruled out due to limitations with Heritage-protected trees and restrictive development regulations under the Marine and Coastal Act."
Cr Foster said work would begin on draft concept designs once strategy work was complete.
"We of course will seek the community's ideas and suggestions when we reach the draft design stage," she said.
"The strategy will look at all aspects of play spaces in Port Fairy and determine shortfalls in play experience based on age groups, abilities and accessibility.
"It will guide council and the community on what is needed, the best locations and designs for future play spaces in the town."
The project had an expected completion date of June this year.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
