Timboon understands its dream of completing a rare three-peat will be built off the back of hard work.
The Maroons are one win away from reaching their third-straight midweek division one pennant grand final, with the winner to play City Diamonds on March 28.
Timboon meet Koroit, who it defeated in last year's decider, in a preliminary final at City Memorial on Tuesday.
Sandra Trigg, a second on one of Timboon's three rinks, said her team was galvanised by the preliminary final's do-or-die nature.
"If we don't win this week, we're out," she said. "We'll be in there trying our hardest. (Koroit) is a strong little side.
Bowls is an unpredictable game, you never know sometimes.- Sandra Trigg
"Hopefully we'll go well... that's what we're planning to do anyway."
The idea of completing the three-peat has Timboon as motivated as ever ahead of the final.
"All of us would think that's an unreal dream to get three in a row, but we're going to have to work really hard to get that," Trigg said. "We'll certainly give it our best shot."
Timboon go into the clash with an unchanged line-up a week after its 12-shot semi final loss to City Diamonds.
Trigg said building up confidence was a key focus for the team following the defeat, with the group logging plenty of time training this past week.
"When you lose your confidence drops a little," Trigg said. "We had to play it to win it last year. Bowls is an unpredictable game, you never know sometimes."
Timboon defeated Koroit by seven shots in last year's decider, with the two teams one-all in their two contests this season. A 10-shot margin favoured Koroit in round three before Timboon levelled the score with a four-shot win in round 10.
The preliminary final begins at 9.30am at City Memorial. Division two will be played at Port Fairy, while division three and four are both at Koroit Bowling Club.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard
