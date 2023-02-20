The Standard
Car collides with tourist bus at Port Fairy

By Jessica Howard
Updated February 20 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 11:02am
Police say seat belts prevented serious injuries to tourists in mini bus crash

Police say seat belts prevented a group of tourists from being seriously injured when the mini bus they were travelling in was struck by a vehicle at Port Fairy on Sunday.

