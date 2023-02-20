Police say seat belts prevented serious injuries to tourists in mini bus crash

Police say seat belts prevented a group of tourists from being seriously injured when the mini bus they were travelling in was struck by a vehicle at Port Fairy on Sunday.
Port Fairy police Sergeant David Walkley said a 20-year-old female from Mont Albert, an inner eastern suburb of Melbourne, failed to give way at the intersection of James and Campbell Streets shortly before 5pm.
He said the small SUV she was driving collided with a mini bus travelling east on Campbell Street.
"The bus had 10 occupants, most of which were Vietnam foreign nationals on a tour in the south-west," Sergeant Walkley said.
"The front-seat passenger of the SUV, a 20-year-old female from Kew, was conveyed to Warrnambool hospital with minor head and neck injuries."
Sergeant Walkley said a number of tourists were treated at the scene by Ambulance Victoria for "minor bumps and bruises".
"None of the tourists were conveyed to hospital."
Sergeant Walkley said it was "extremely lucky" there weren't more serious injuries given the number of people involved in the crash.
"All of the occupants on the bus were wearing seat belts and that prevented them from being seriously injured," he said.
"They were all adults ranging from early 30s to 60s."
Sergeant Walkley said the car and bus suffered considerable damage and were towed from the scene.
He said traffic was interrupted for about 30 minutes.
He said the 20-year-old driver was issued with a penalty notice for failing to obey a give way sign.
