The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Ecklin farm hit by St Patrick's Day and Ash Wednesday fires

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated March 16 2023 - 9:50am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julieanne and Phillip Bond's family farm was hit by the 2018 St Patrick's Day fires, 35 years after being in the path of the 1983 Ash Wednesday fires. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

THE planting of European trees on Julieanne Bond's family farm saved them from losing their property for the second time during major bushfires in the south-west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.