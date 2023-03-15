THE planting of European trees on Julieanne Bond's family farm saved them from losing their property for the second time during major bushfires in the south-west.
During the St Patrick's Day's fire in 2018, the family farm at Taroon, about 11 kilometres from Ecklin South, was under threat but the house and sheds did not burn.
The fires, which happened five years ago tomorrow, came 35 years after the same property was in the path of the Ash Wednesday bushfires where the family lost everything.
"We were brought up thinking it will never happen again then the (St Patrick's Day )Garvoc fire hit us without any warning," Ms Bond said.
She said one thing they learnt from the Ash Wednesday fires was that European trees didn't burn. They still remain on the property today.
"The (St Patrick's Day) fire was like candles on the top of the tree, with it jumping from one tree to the next," Ms Bond said.
"It (the fire) hit our European trees then split up, one fire went past the dairy at the back, and the other went up the tanker drive, into the open paddocks past the bush. It (the European trees) slowed the fire down so the firefighters were able to burn it out."
She said the St Patrick's Day fire brought back feelings from years before. "It brought back everything, all the emotions and the terrible, sad memories," she said.
She said her family moved into Warrnambool after selling their farm in 2022.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.