Ash Wednesday was a significant event that left a lasting impression on Country Fire Authority's District 5, says assistant chief fire officer Richard Bourke.
Mr Bourke led the CFA's 40th anniversary memorial at Panmure on Sunday in front of hundreds of people.
"Three fires on that day impacted our communities and left a lasting impression on each of us in a unique way," he said.
The fires took place on February 16, 1983.
"Today we are marking 40 years since those fires and we join together to solemnly remember those who lost their lives," Mr Bourke said.
"And to be with those who have been lastingly impacted by the events on that day."
CFA members reflected on the impacts of the fires on Sunday. The ceremony closed off with a performance by Warrnambool musician Don Cowling.
Wreaths will be laid at the memorial cairn on behalf of the three fires which impacted the district - Cudgee/Ballangeich, Branxholme and Monivae.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
