Warrnambool's Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park was turned into a German wonderland on Saturday with crowds flocking to Oktoberfest to enjoy beer, live music, including acoustic sets and DJs, and traditional bratwurst and pretzels.
It was the last time the festival will be held in the coastal town.
The Standard photographer Anthony Brady captured the atmosphere of the day.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
