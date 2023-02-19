POPULAR jockey Luke Williams is hoping for a belated birthday present at Warrnambool on February 20.
Williams, who celebrated his 49th birthday last Thursday, has four rides on the seven-race card.
His mounts Eyestryke (maiden 1200m), Rich Paris (benchmark 58-1000m), Thunderanlightning (benchmark 58-1000m) and Lucas The Younger (benchmark 58-1700m) are all rated each-way hopes by the talented horseman.
"I've got some nice rides on Monday," Williams told The Standard.
"It would be great if I could win a race or two after having my birthday last week.
"I've got a very good understanding of the four horses as they're all trained by Warrnambool trainers and I've ridden them in trackwork or in races."
For the past few months, Williams has worked extensively at Warrnambool's Body Blitzer as he's trying to improve his mental and physical health.
"It's been well documented over the years that I've had a few struggles but I'm in a great place now," he said.
"The gang at Body Blitzer have played a big role in getting me in great condition mentally and physically.
"My weight is down and I'm managing it really well and it's leading to more riding opportunities."
Rich Paris, trained by Adam Chambers, is chasing her third consecutive victory in this campaign when she lines up in a restricted race and Williams thinks she can develop into a metropolitan-class galloper.
"I've had a lot to do with Rich Paris," he said.
"I broke her in as a young horse. She's a very talented mare. We haven't got to the bottom of her yet.
"With time I think she's up to winning one in town. Adam is doing a great job with her. He's just letting her go through her classes."
Rich Pais is a $2.20 favourite in the early betting markets.
The first race is scheduled for 1.30pm with the last of seven at 4.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.